(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Ryan Gravenberch has been exceptional for Liverpool since joining the club from Bayern Munich.

The 23-year-old Netherlands International has established himself as one of the first names on the sheet, and his performance has drawn the attention of Real Madrid.

Xabi Alonso keen on Ryan Gravenberch

According to Fichajes, Xabi Alonso is an admirer of the player, and he has indicated to President Florentino Perez that the Dutchman would improve Real Madrid in the middle of the park. It remains to be seen whether the Spanish outfit decide to make a move for him at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old has been a key player for Liverpool, and they will not want to lose him easily. Real Madrid might have to pay a substantial amount of money in order to convince the Premier League champions. They will need to convince the Netherlands International as well.

Gravenberch is enjoying his time at the English club, and he has no reason to push for an exit. Liverpool are pushing for major trophies consistently, and the player will be able to fulfil his ambitions with them. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds over the next few months.

Can Real Madrid sign Gravenberch?

Real Madrid are widely regarded as the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them can be quite attractive for most players. It remains to be seen whether the player is tempted to join the Spanish outfit.

Real Madrid have recently signed Trent Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer from Liverpool, and they are keeping tabs on Ibrahima Konate as well. It seems that the Spanish outfit are plotting multiple raids on the English club.

Liverpool reportedly value the player at €75 million. It will be interesting to see if Real Madrid are willing to pay.