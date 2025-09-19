Mikel Merino celebrates with Martin Odegaard and William Saliba (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Real Madrid are looking to improve their defensive unit with the signing of William Saliba from Arsenal.

The 24-year-old is one of the best defenders in the Premier League, and his performances have attracted the attention of the outfit. Real Madrid are hoping to sign him at the end of the season. Saliba will enter the final year of his contract next season, and Real Madrid are hoping that he does not renew his contract with the Premier League giants.

Real Madrid keen on William Saliba and Ibrahima Konate

According to a report via SportWitness, Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate would be Plan B if they failed to sign Saliba. Konate will be a free agent at the end of the season, and he could be signed on a free transfer. Real Madrid would be able to secure a pre-contract agreement with the Liverpool star in January. It will be interesting to see what they decide.

Arsenal are hoping to agree on a new deal with Saliba, and if they manage to renew his deal, Real Madrid will move on to the Liverpool star. The report claims that they would prefer to sign the Arsenal player if possible.

There is no doubt that the 24-year-old is a phenomenal talent with a bright future. He has all the tools to develop into a world-class player for the future.

Real Madrid could use Saliba

Real Madrid will be hoping to win major trophies in the coming season, and they need elite players at their disposal. They will have to tighten up defensively, and signing one of the best defenders in the world would be a wise decision.

Saliba will only improve with coaching and experience. He has all the tools to develop into an elite player, and he will want to compete at the highest level. Real Madrid will be able to provide him with that opportunity. They have a proven track record when it comes to winning league titles and the Champions League. The Arsenal star could be attracted to the idea of joining them.