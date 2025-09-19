“The word is…” – Journalist provides update on Ruben Amorim’s job safety at Manchester United

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim reportedly seems to be safe for the moment, even if there is growing frustration about the team’s poor results and performances.

Man Utd appointed Amorim less than a year ago after a difficult spell under his predecessor Erik ten Hag, but things have arguably just got even worse under the Portuguese tactician.

One imagines things will have to improve quickly for Amorim to stay in the job, but an immediate sacking doesn’t currently seem to be on the agenda.

That’s according to Pete O’Rourke of Football Insider, who admits pressure is growing on Amorim, even if the hierarchy are ultimately still expected to back him and give him a bit more time.

Ruben Amorim latest as Manchester United manager looks safe from sack…for now

O’Rourke said: “The pressure is growing on Amorim, there’s no getting away from that after another disappointing performance in the Manchester derby.

“But the word is that Amorim’s job is safe at Man United right now, the hierarchy are still backing him as the man to turn around their fortunes.

“He’s now 10 months into the job having joined mid-way through last season, but his record is no good, it’s the worst record since World War II for a Man United manager.

“31 points from 31 games in charge, with 16 defeats in that time, it’s just not good enough, but the club went big to bring Amorim in, so they’re going to stick with their man right now.

“Amorim was blunt after the Man City match as well, insisting he won’t change his methods, he’s not panicking and will stick to his system, so he’s steadfast in what he believes in.

“It’s a big few weeks coming up for him though, because results will dictate his long-term future at Man United, and they need results, there’s no getting away from that.

“They’re 14th in the league table after four games, with just one win from those four games, but they’re not in any rush to sack Amorim right now and they want to give him time.”

Is Amorim the right man for the United job?

Let’s face it, the United job is becoming a bit of a poisoned chalice in this hugely challenging post-Sir Alex Ferguson era at Old Trafford.

There’s no doubt Amorim’s record is bad, very bad in fact, but it’s not exactly been plain sailing for any of the recent managers to take the job.

Even more experienced figures like Jose Mourinho and Louis van Gaal struggled to get this club back to where it should be, and it’s hard to see anyone out there right now who could realistically come anywhere close to what Ferguson achieved there.

Having said that, Amorim’s stubborn refusal to change his tactics when he simply doesn’t have the players to make it work perhaps points towards an exit being inevitable.

Ten Hag wasn’t great, but he did at least win silverware and have the team a lot higher up in the table. United’s hierarchy might soon decide there’s someone who could at the very least match that kind of level.