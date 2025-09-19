A detailed view of the Italian flag with the Tottenham Hotspur crest upon it. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images )

Tottenham Hotspur remain keen on signing Conor Gallagher in the coming months.

The Atletico Madrid midfielder has been linked with a return to the Premier League, and it will be interesting to see if Spurs make a move for Gallagher when the transfer window opens in January.

According to Pete O’Rourke on Football Insider, it would take a huge amount of money to get the deal done. The 25-year-old might not be an indispensable asset for the Spanish club, but he is an important player for them. Furthermore, if Atletico Madrid manage to progress through to the latter stages of the UEFA Champions League campaign, they might decide against selling the midfielder midway through the season. They will find it difficult to replace him.

Manchester United have been linked with Gallagher as well.

January move for Gallagher is difficult

O’Rourke said: “It would be a hard deal to do. It’s no surprise that there were some clubs sniffing around Gallagher in the summer. “He’s still got a role to play for Simeone’s side and he’s under contract until 2029, so if they were to even consider selling him, it would take a huge sum of money.”

Conor Gallagher would improve Spurs

Meanwhile, Tottenham could use more quality in the middle of the park, and the 25-year-old could be the ideal acquisition. They have been trying to sign him for several months. He is a reliable performer in the Premier League, and he has shown that during his time at Chelsea and Crystal Palace. He knows the league well, and he will be able to make an instant impact. He will help Spurs defensively, and his hard-working style of play makes him a good fit for Thomas Frank’s system. He could form a solid partnership with Joao Palhinha.

The midfielder is at the peak of his career, and Tottenham would do well to secure his signature. There have been rumours that he could cost around £50 million. It will be interesting to see if Tottenham are willing to pay up for him. He has a contract with the Spanish club until 2029, and they are under no pressure to sell him. Tottenham will have to submit an offer too good to turn down.