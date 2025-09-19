(Photo by Jasmin Walter/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing the Sporting CP midfielder Morten Hjulmand.

According to Fichajes, they are hoping to sign the 26-year-old midfielder, and they would be willing to offer €60 million for the Danish international.

Manchester United have been linked with Hjulmand as well.

Morten Hjulmand would be a good signing

Hjulmand has shown his quality for the Portuguese club, and there is no doubt that he has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League. He could prove to be an excellent addition for Tottenham. The midfielder is at the peak of his career, and this could be the right time for him to try out a new challenge.

The move to Tottenham will be an exciting opportunity for the player. He would get to compete in the Premier League and fight for trophies with them. The north London club recently won the UEFA Europa League, and they have secured Champions League qualification. They have quality players at their disposal, and they have brought in a quality manager like Thomas Frank as well.

Can Spurs sign Hjulmand?

It remains to be seen whether Sporting CP are prepared to sell the player for €60 million if the offer is presented in the coming months. The midfielder has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months, and it will be interesting to see if Tottenham come forward with an official proposal in the near future.

They need to keep improving if they want to win major trophies. They will be hoping to fight for the Champions League and the Premier League in future.

Adding more quality and depth in the middle of the park would be a wise decision. They have been linked with other midfielders as well. It will be interesting to see who they end up signing eventually.