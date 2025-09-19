The West Ham badge and stadium store outside prior to a Premier League match. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Slaven Bilic has been linked with a return to West Ham United as the club considers him as a potential replacement for the struggling Graham Potter.

However, former Premier League chairman and pundit Simon Jordan offered a sharp critique of the idea, questioning both Bilic’s previous dismissal from the club and his suitability for a return.

Jordan expressed bafflement over West Ham fans’ enthusiasm for Bilic’s potential comeback. He is sceptical of his recent coaching record as well.

He further pointed out that since departing West Ham, Bilic’s managerial stints in Saudi Arabia and at West Bromwich Albion have been marked by mediocre win percentages.

Simon Jordan on Slaven Bilic

Jordan said on talkSPORT: “Why was Bilic fired the first time around? And why would West Ham fans embrace him? “I would imagine he was fired because there was a changing of the perspective, the ownership wasn’t comfortable with what he was doing, and the fans were on the turn. “With all due respect to Bilic, I like him a lot and I like the way he speaks. He is a great speaker and a great personality. But what has he done since leaving West Ham?”.

Bilic to return to West Ham?

Bilic, who previously oversaw West Ham’s final season at Upton Park and enjoyed an impressive campaign, before he was eventually fired during a poor run of form. His time after West Ham has failed to live up to the promise shown during his initial spell, leading to questions about the wisdom of the club bringing back a manager whose recent record does not inspire confidence.

As West Ham’s Premier League struggles continue, the club’s decision to potentially bring back Bilic has sparked criticism. There is a need for fresh ideas rather than returning to past glories, and a candidate with genuine pedigree should be West Ham’s next managerial appointment.