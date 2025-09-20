Recent Chelsea signing had major issues at his former club, ex-player felt he needed to be “sorted” out

Alejandro Garnacho reacts after Chelsea's defeat to Bayern Munich (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Chelsea’s new signing Alejandro Garnacho will be coming up against his former club Manchester United today after leaving them in the summer.

However, it surely won’t be a warm welcome back to Old Trafford for the controversial Argentina international as he left with a pretty poor reputation.

There’ll be many Man Utd fans who’ll be relieved that he was offloaded, and it seems their perception of him is pretty valid.

According to the Daily Mail, Garnacho had a lot of issues in the United squad when he was there, with his teammates and the club’s former players hugely unimpressed by some of his antics.

Alejandro Garnacho rubbed people up the wrong way at Manchester United

As per the report, some MUFC players were baffled by Garnacho inviting YouTuber iShowSpeed to their FA Cup final celebrations after the 2024 final.

The coaching staff were also unimpressed, while the piece also quotes an unnamed former United player as saying: “In our day, we would have sorted him out…”

Chelsea fans will hope that Garnacho can prove his critics wrong, as there’s clearly a talented player in there somewhere.

The 21-year-old showed some moments of real quality at United, but he just wasn’t quite consistent enough.

He’s still young, so can perhaps still mature and improve with experience, but this insight into his time at United will also be worrying for some CFC supporters.

Chelsea made background checks on Garnacho

According to the Telegraph, Chelsea undertook background checks on Garnacho and had no concerns about him as they ended up bringing him to Stamford Bridge.

Perhaps United was just the wrong environment for him, as it’s also proven for other players who’ve struggled there, but who’ve improved since leaving, such as Marcus Rashford, Antony, Scott McTominay and Rasmus Hojlund.