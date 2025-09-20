Diego López of Espanyol blocks a shot form Oihan Sancet of Athletic Bilbao. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Oihan Sancet from Athletic Club Bilbao in the coming months.

The 24-year-old midfielder has done quite well in Liga, and he scored 17 goals last season.

Oihan Sancet could be an expensive option

The three Premier League clubs are hoping to secure his signature, as per Fichajes, but they might have to pay a premium. He has an €80 million release clause in his contract, and it would not be a surprise if the La Liga outfit demanded it to be paid in full. It will be interesting to see which of the three clubs managed to win the transfer tug of war.

Sancet is a quality player who is entering the peak years of his career. He could play his best football in the Premier League if the move goes through. He will add goals and creativity to the side. He has the technical attributes to adapt to English football as well.

All three clubs could use Sancet

Arsenal need an alternative to Martin Odegaard, and Sancet certainly fits the profile. As for Liverpool, they are lacking in goals from the middle of the park. The La Liga star could be the ideal acquisition for them. As for Manchester United, Sancet could replace Bruno Fernandes, who is in the twilight stages of his career, and he has been linked with a move away in recent months.

The opportunity to move to England will be quite exciting for the 24-year-old midfielder as well. It could be the ideal next step for him, and he will look to prove himself at the highest level. He has been a star for Athletic Club Bilbao, but he is unlikely to be able to win major trophies with them. Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United have the resources to fight for League titles and the Champions League in future.