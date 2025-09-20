Journalist confirms Arsenal “in talks” with “confidence” of getting crucial deal done

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looks on during the Athletic Bilbao game (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly in talks over a new contract with William Saliba and there’s “confidence” of getting a deal agreed.

The Gunners won’t want to lose such an important player, and they could do with sorting this out as soon as possible.

Saliba’s current contract is due to expire in 2027, but sources recently informed CaughtOffside that both he and Bukayo Saka would be “100%” staying.

It seems Pete O’Rourke of Football Insider is hearing similarly positive things on the France international’s future, despite interest from Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

Talks remain ongoing and Arsenal fans will hope this can lead to an even more concrete and positive update soon.

The latest on William Saliba’s Arsenal contract talks

“I think Arsenal, they’re in talks over a long term improved contract to try and keep him and sort of say that they see him as a mainstay in the team going forward,” O’Rourke said.

“I think there’s confidence within the Arsenal side that they can get a deal done to sort of extend his stay at the North London club and sort of end this ongoing speculation that he could be prised away.”

Saliba has recently established himself as one of the very finest centre-backs in world football after forming an immense partnership alongside Gabriel Magalhaes at the Emirates Stadium.

It’s easy to see why the likes of Real Madrid would be interested, but it’s surely crucial to this Arsenal project that they keep hold of him.

There’ll inevitably be plenty of speculation about Saliba’s future at Arsenal until a new deal is officially confirmed, but so far it seems there’s no sign that there’s anything for Gooners to particularly worry about.