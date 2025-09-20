Enzo Maresca looks on (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Chelsea are up against Manchester United in the Premier League, and they are already 1-0 down away from home, thanks to a goal from Bruno Fernandes.

The Blues have now been dealt a major injury blow with key attacker Cole Palmer picking up a groin injury. It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can salvage something from this game without their key attacker.

Cole Palmer is injured for Chelsea

Cole Palmer has gone straight down the tunnel at Old Trafford after appearing to be pointing to his previously injured groin. Manager Enzo Maresca had already hinted that he had several players with fitness issues before this match.

Cole Palmer went down the tunnel after he was subbed off in the 20th minute.



Palmer, Neto and Estêvão were all subbed off after Chelsea went a man down four minutes into the match following Sanchez’s red card. pic.twitter.com/DWoeEUkHL1 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 20, 2025

Midfielder Andrey Santos has been brought on in his place, as per the BBC.

Chelsea have been poor against Manchester United

Chelsea are already up against it after a poor start to the game. Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez has been red-carded, and they are now without their best attacking player. Palmer has been exceptional since joining Chelsea, and they will struggle to create goal-scoring opportunities and find the back of the net without him.

On the other hand, his departure will come as a huge boost for Manchester United. They have had a disappointing start to the season so far, and a win over Chelsea here could be a massive morale boost for them.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can build on their impressive start to the game and grind out all three points.

Meanwhile, the true extent of damage is yet to be determined, and Chelsea will hope that Palmer can return to action quickly. If they lose him for a considerable period of time, it would be a massive setback for them.

‘Madness’: Former Chelsea player cannot believe what Blues star has just done vs Man United