Surprise report claims £89m Chelsea signing has had his contract terminated

A surprise report has claimed that Mykhailo Mudryk has had his contract terminated by Chelsea and that he could consider a career change.

The Ukraine international is currently suspended for what could end up being as much as a four-year ban for doping allegations, as reported earlier in the summer by Sky Sports.

In general, Mudryk has had a bit of a nightmare during his time at Chelsea, failing to live up to the exciting performances he put in at former club Shakhtar Donetsk.

Mudryk cost Chelsea as much as £89m to sign from Shakhtar, as reported by BBC Sport at the time, but now Marca claim that the Blues have actually terminated his contract.

Mykhailo Mudryk and Chelsea – what’s really going on?

This claim comes as a big surprise as there’s been nothing of this nature reported anywhere in the British press.

It may be that Marca have received inaccurate information, or that they’re hearing something that journalists with closer connections to the club are not.

They also bizarrely claim that Mudryk, 24, could even give up football altogether and move towards becoming an Olympic sprinter.

We’ll have to see if this comes to fruition, but it would be a big surprise for someone who once cost almost £90m for his abilities as a footballer.

Mudryk clearly hasn’t been at his best for Chelsea, and if he really doesn’t play again for four years then perhaps he might do well to think about doing something else.

But these are all big ifs for the moment, and we’ll have to take these reports with a pinch of salt for the time being.