Wolves players with their manager (Photo by Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Wolves academy forward Jashayde Greenwood has confirmed that he is leaving Wolverhampton Wanderers, bringing an end to his two-year spell with the club.

The youngster has been one of their brightest prospects, with his performances at the youth level catching attention across the country. He has done quite well for his country at the international level as well, having already collected six caps for England at various youth levels.

At just 16, Greenwood has already displayed the maturity and technical ability to compete against older opposition in the Premier League under-18 competition, proving he is capable of making the step up. He will now continue his development elsewhere after announcing his departure via Instagram.

Jashayde Greenwood leaves Wolves

In his statement, Greenwood reflected fondly on his spell at Molineux, thanking teammates, coaches, and staff for their support and guidance in helping shape his career both on and off the pitch. He described his journey with the club as unforgettable and expressed gratitude before officially bidding farewell.

The 16-year-old wrote: “After two unforgettable years at my football club, I am now moving on and stepping into my next chapter. It’s been such an amazing experience and I am grateful for every moment. “Thank you to all my teammates, my coaches and all the staff who have played a part in shaping my growth and development on and off the pitch. I’m truly humbled and thankful to you all. Thank you Wolves”

Chelsea to sign Greenwood?

The forward’s decision has naturally sparked interest, as several clubs are monitoring his situation. Reports suggest Chelsea are leading the chase and could bring Greenwood to London as part of their continued investment in top young talent. Such a move would see him join one of the country’s most successful academies, building on the progress he has already shown.

For Wolves, losing a player of Greenwood’s calibre is undoubtedly a major setback.

