Chelsea are 2-0 down against Manchester United in the first half after goals from Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro.

The Blues are already playing with 10 men after Robert Sanchez was sent off in the fifth minute of the game. They could have easily been down to nine after the latest challenge from Marc Cucurella.

📸 – WHY DID CUCURELLA NOT GET A RED CARD HERE?! pic.twitter.com/Q5KYqy8bru — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) September 20, 2025

Marc Cucurella is playing with fire

The Chelsea defender jumped in two-footed on Noussair Mazraoui and got a deserved yellow card.

Pat Nevin said on the BBC: “Madness, the concept of making a challenge like that and putting your team down to nine men is unthinkable. There’s a bit of frustration from Marc Cucurella but this isn’t the time for that.”

Cucurella needs to be careful

The Chelsea defender will have to be careful going forward. The Blues simply cannot afford another sending off. They are already up against it after losing a player and conceding twice in the first half. It remains to be seen whether they can turn things around in the second half.

They have also lost key attacker Cole Palmer to an injury.

It has been a disappointing evening for Chelsea so far. Their performance has been quite mediocre, and the injuries and the red card have severely hurt their chances of getting something out of this contest.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United can build on their advantage during the second half. The home fans will be delighted with the way their team has performed so far, and the players will be full of confidence against a struggling Chelsea team for the remainder of the game.

Enzo Maresca will hope that his players can put on a fight during the second half and avoid an embarrassing defeat away from home.

Manchester United have had Casemiro sent off, and that will certainly give Chelsea some belief as they look to overturn the deficit.

