Daniel Farke of Leeds United (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Inter Milan are already planning for potential changes between the posts, with speculation growing around the long-term future of current first-choice goalkeeper Yann Sommer.

Reports in Italy suggest that the Nerazzurri are assessing a number of options should the veteran Swiss international depart at the end of the season.

Inter Milan eyeing Illan Meslier

According to CalcioMercato, one name firmly on Inter’s list is French shot-stopper Illan Meslier. The 25-year-old, currently with Leeds United, has been linked with moves across Europe in previous windows, and his contract situation could open the door to a free transfer next summer.

Meslier, capped at the youth level for France, has established a reputation in England, making him an intriguing candidate for the Serie A champions.

However, Meslier is far from the only option being evaluated. Manchester City’s experienced deputy Stefan Ortega is also under discussion, with his contract expiring at the Etihad next year.

It will be interesting to see if they follow up on their interest with an official offer to sign the Leeds goalkeeper. He is no longer the first-choice keeper at Leeds, and leaving the club permanently would be ideal for him.

Meslier could be tempted

The French goalkeeper will look to play regularly at this stage of his career. Sitting on the bench at Elland Road is unlikely to benefit him. If Inter Milan can provide him with gametime assurance, it could be an exceptional move for the player. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them will be quite exciting for him.

Leeds United are unlikely to stand in his way either. They will look to sell him for a reasonable amount of money, and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds over the next few months.