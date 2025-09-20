Liverpool manager Arne Slot looks on (Photo by Michael Regan, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Juventus defender Gleison Bremer, as per TEAMtalk.

The 28-year-old Brazilian has been linked with a move to the Premier League in the past, and it will be interesting to see if the two clubs decide to make a move for him in January.

The player missed most of last season with an injury, and it will be interesting to see if he can play regularly between now and the January window. Liverpool and Manchester United will be monitoring his fitness levels before making a move for the player.

Gleison Bremer could be a solid signing

He has shown his quality in Italy over the years, and there is no doubt that he has the qualities to do well in England as well. Liverpool need a quality defender to replace Ibrahima Konaté, who will be a free agent in the summer. The Brazilian has the quality and the experience to play for a big club like Liverpool.

The opportunity to join the Premier League champions will be quite exciting for him. It could be the ideal challenge at this stage of his career.

Meanwhile, Manchester United need a long-term replacement for Harry Maguire, and Bremer would be the ideal addition. He is at the peak of his career, and he could make an instant impact in the Premier League.

Bremer could fancy a move

Both clubs are massive institutions, and the defender will be tempted to join either team. It will be interesting to see if either of the two clubs manages to secure an agreement with Juventus. The Italian outfit could be tempted to sell if there is a credible proposal on the table. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds over the next few months. Both Manchester United and Liverpool need to tighten up defensively, and the Brazilian could help them improve.