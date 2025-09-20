Liverpool pose for a team photo during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Manchester United wanted to sign Carlos Baleba from Brighton during the summer transfer window, but Brighton didn’t want to sanction his departure.

However, things could change in the summer of 2026, and Manchester United are expected to come back in for Baleba. The 21-year-old is a promising young player with a bright future, and Manchester United view him as a key target.

Manchester United are looking to rebuild the midfield unit, and signing one of the best young players in the Premier League would be an exceptional investment. However, Dean Jones has now revealed that Liverpool could join the race for the player.

The midfielder is likely to cost in excess of £100 million.

Man United vs Liverpool for Carlos Baleba

Dean Jones claimed on TEAMtalk: “Manchester United were the first club to make a move for Baleba in the summer and they still see him as a key target for their long-term rebuild under Amorim. There was intent behind that approach, wanting to show the player and club how serious they are. “But the concern is that Liverpool’s admiration could turn into something more concrete. “They’ve already shown this year they’re not afraid to splash out big money on the right player, and if they decided to push for Baleba, United would suddenly find themselves in an unwanted situation. No one wants to go head-to-head with Liverpool – on or off the pitch.”

Can Liverpool sign Baleba?

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool comes forward with an offer to sign Baleba. He would be an exceptional acquisition for them. They have been overly reliant on Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch in the middle of the park. They need more depth in that area of the squad, and the 21-year-old could be the ideal fit. He will add technical ability, flair, and defensive steel to the side.

Liverpool could groom him into a future star. The opportunity to join the Premier League champions could be quite exciting for the young midfielder as well.