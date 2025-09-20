Insider claims Liverpool will be given “bargain” £40-50m transfer opportunity this January

Liverpool manager Arne Slot (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Liverpool are being tipped to have the chance to go back in for Crystal Palace central defender Marc Guehi for around £40-50m this January.

The England international was a top target for the Reds during the summer, and a deal came very close to going through before Palace cancelled it late on.

CaughtOffside understands that Liverpool remain confident of signing Guehi when he becomes a free agent next summer.

However, it could also be that a January move will be one to watch, as Palace could still take one final chance to cash in on the player.

That’s according to former scout Mick Brown, who told Football Insider that if clubs try signing Guehi in the middle of the season, his asking price would likely be in the £40-50m region.

Marc Guehi available for bargain transfer fee in January

Discussing Guehi’s situation, Brown suggested that this potential “bargain” would be available to Liverpool and other clubs this winter if they decide to pursue it.

“Obviously, a lot of clubs are interested in signing Guehi,” Brown said.

“I don’t think it’s impossible that we’ll see him move on in January because yes, Crystal Palace won’t want to lose him, but if somebody comes in with £40-50million it might get it done.

“It’s above the fee Liverpool were willing to pay, but £35million in the summer is different to £35million when you’re half way through the season and relying on your captain.

“So it’ll take a bit of a bigger offer to get it done, but if somebody told you you could sign England’s first-choice centre-back for £40million in this market, you’d snap their hand off, it’s a bargain.”

Liverpool might not be keen to pay more than the £35m they nearly signed Guehi for, especially when waiting just a few more months would mean signing him for free.

Still, Arne Slot’s side could probably do with strengthening at the back after leaking a lot of goals at the start of this campaign, so it might be worth paying up to ensure other clubs can’t beat them to Guehi’s signature once he becomes a free agent.