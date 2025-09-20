Liverpool player ratings: 9/10 star runs the show, 6/10 summer signing struggles again vs Everton

Ryan Gravenberch celebrates with his Liverpool teammates after scoring vs Everton (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool held on for a 2-1 win against rivals Everton in today’s Merseyside Derby, with goals from Ryan Gravenberch and Hugo Ekitike enough to seal the three points.

The Reds started brightly at Anfield, with Gravenberch and Ekitike giving them a 2-0 lead inside half an hour, but once again they took their foot off the gas a little.

Idrissa Gueye pulled one back for Everton just before the hour mark, but on this occasion there would be no comeback like we saw when Atletico Madrid came from 2-0 down in the Champions League game in midweek.

See below for our full Liverpool player ratings as they once again did enough to get the win…

Liverpool player ratings vs Everton

Alisson Becker – 6/10 – Didn’t always have a huge amount to do, but once again failed to keep a clean sheet. Harsh to say the goal was his fault, but it’s perhaps a shot he could’ve done better on.

Virgil van Dijk – 7/10 – Both the Liverpool centre-backs will have to lose points for conceding again, but Van Dijk was mostly pretty good and completed 59 of his 64 passes.

Ibrahima Konate – 7/10 – Similarly to Van Dijk, there wasn’t a huge amount Konate did wrong, and he distributed the ball well, but it just fell short of an 8/10 performance.

Conor Bradley – 6.5/10 – In the starting XI ahead of Jeremie Frimpong, who’s been a bit suspect, Conor Bradley didn’t really fare that much better, particularly in dealing with Jack Grealish for Everton’s goal.

Milos Kerkez – 6/10 – A player who continues to struggle since his move in the summer, Milos Kerkez was once again a bit sloppy for Liverpool.

Ryan Gravenberch – 9/10 – A superb performance from a superb player, Ryan Gravenberch got a goal and assist from midfield and generally bossed the game.

Alexis Mac Allister – 6.5/10 – Kept things ticking along well enough as he often does, but less impactful than Gravenberch. Eventually substituted for Curtis Jones.

Dominik Szoboszlai – 7/10 – A classy display in a more attacking role than usual as he took on Florian Wirtz’s role. No goals or assists, but involved in many of Liverpool’s best moments.

Cody Gakpo – 6/10 – Not a lot of impact from the Dutch winger today, and he was replaced by Wirtz after an hour.

Mohamed Salah – 7/10 – Even when not at his best, Salah has a way of impacting games, as he did with his neat assist for the Gravenberch goal today.

Hugo Ekitike – 8.5/10 – A clinical finish from a lovely assist by Gravenberch, it was another fine performance from Hugo Ekitike as he shows Alexander Isak he won’t give up his starting place without a fight.

? What a finish by Hugo Ekitike – he's not giving up his place to Alexander Isak without a fight! pic.twitter.com/m3MUsYj15t — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) September 20, 2025

Subs: Florian Wirtz (6/10), Curtis Jones (6/10), Alexander Isak (7/10)