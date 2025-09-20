Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, kisses his winners medal. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images/Getty Images For The Premier League)

Liverpool are reportedly interested in the Napoli defender Sam Beukema, and they could look to make a move for him in future.

The 26-year-old recently joined Napoli for a fee of €31 million, and the Italian champions will not want to lose him immediately after signing the player. However, a report from TeamTalk claims that Liverpool manager Arne Slot is a long-term admirer of Beukema, and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool decides to make a move for him in the near future.

He has previously labelled the Liverpool manager as “one of the best” in the world. Slot tried to sign Beukema for Feyenoord.

Liverpool could use Sam Beukema

They could use another quality central defender, especially after failing to sign Marc Guéhi during the summer transfer window. The Crystal Palace defender was a key target for them, but a move for him collapsed at the last minute after Crystal Palace failed to secure a replacement.

Liverpool need to replace Ibrahima Konaté, who could be on his way out of the club at the end of the season. The French international will be a free agent in the summer, and he has not signed an extension with the Premier League champions yet.

Beukema would be a useful addition

Beukema has proven himself in Italy, and he has the quality to do well in the Premier League as well. The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the world could be exciting for him. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool submits a lucrative proposal to get the deal done. They have the resources to submit a premium offer for the defender. It remains to be seen whether Napoli are prepared to consider a sale at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old is at the peak of his powers, and this could be the right time for him to take on a new challenge and move to the Premier League. He will be able to fight for major trophies with Liverpool and play alongside top-class players.

Meanwhile, Napoli are a top team as well, and they have recently won the Italian league title. The defender has no reason to force an exit from the club. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.