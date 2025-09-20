Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, gives the team instructions. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi has been linked with a move away from the London club in recent months.

He was close to sealing an exit during the summer transfer window. The player completed his medical with Liverpool, but the deal collapsed in the last minute after Crystal Palace pulled the plug on the transfer. They failed to secure a replacement for the 25-year-old defender and cancelled his move to Liverpool.

Marc Guehi wants to join Real Madrid

It seems that the defender is now having second thoughts about a potential move to Liverpool in future. The Premier League champions are expected to return for him when the transfer window reopens in January. However, a report from The Mirror claims that the defender has now informed his agent he wants to join Real Madrid instead.

It seems that he wants to move to the Spanish club on a free transfer. Real Madrid need defensive quality and depth in the side. The England International would be a solid acquisition for them. It is no surprise that the player is tempted to join them. They are widely regarded as the biggest club in the world. Any player will be tempted to join them if there is an opportunity.

Blow for Liverpool in Guehi pursuit

The development will come as a huge blow for Liverpool, and it will be interesting to see if they move on to other targets. They need to sign a couple of quality defenders in the coming windows. Virgil van Dijk is in the twilight stages of his career, and Ibrahima Konate will be a free agent in the summer of 2026. Also, Joe Gomez has an unreliable fitness record, and Liverpool cannot rely on him to play out a whole campaign unscathed.

Guehi would have been a quality addition for them.