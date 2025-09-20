Lucien Agoume celebrates a goal for Sevilla (Photo by Ion Alcoba Beitia/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Manchester United are among the clubs interested in a potential transfer move for Sevilla defensive midfielder Lucien Agoume this January.

As reported in my latest piece for the Daily Briefing, the Frenchman is attracting interest from Arsenal, Man Utd, Brighton and other Premier League clubs.

Agoume is an exciting young talent, and it makes sense that there is plenty of interest in him as he could possibly be on the move this January.

As my sources told me: “Arsenal made approaches (for Agoume) last summer but couldn’t get a deal over the line. Their interest remains active, and a fresh move in January can’t be ruled out.”

Lucien Agoume also on Manchester United’s list

We also know United need new midfielders amid some uncertainty over Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo, while Casemiro is not getting any younger.

It seems Agoume is now also on the Red Devils’ radar as an alternative to Brighton’s Carlos Baleba and other targets.

It will be interesting to see who can win the race for Agoume, who surely has a bright future in the game at one of Europe’s top clubs.

The 23-year-old looks like he could be a particularly fine addition for Premier League clubs as he has the physical and technical qualities to shine in English football.

Arsenal eye Agoume for more squad depth

Even though Arsenal already have a good amount of depth in midfield, it seems the north London giants are really keen to keep on bolstering their options as much as possible.

Agoume is part of their plans even though they only just signed Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard in that area of the pitch in the summer.

There is a recognition that Mikel Arteta will need plenty of depth, as shown by the late signing of Piero Hincapie when there is already considerable competition at both centre-back and left-back in Arteta’s squad.