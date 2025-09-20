Ruben Amorim safe at Man United, will be backed with transfer funds as Premier League duo targeted

Elliot Anderson is one of Man United's targets (Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

It looks like Ruben Amorim is safe as Manchester United manager for the time being, according to latest reports on his future.

The Portuguese tactician has endured a very difficult start to life at Old Trafford, but it seems there is not currently any plan to sack him.

Instead, it seems Man Utd are expected to back Amorim with further transfer funds for January as they target new midfielders, according to TEAMtalk.

The report states that the Red Devils boss could look to bring in Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton or Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson.

Both have shone in the Premier League and with the England national team, so could surely be ideal to improve what has been a problem position for United for some time.

Manchester United could do with Wharton or Anderson to strengthen their weak midfield

United focused a lot on strengthening their attack this summer, signing an entire new front three as Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, and Benjamin Sesko all joined.

However, it’s clear that MUFC have also slightly neglected other areas of their squad, with more quality needed in the middle of the park.

Wharton or Anderson would surely be a significant upgrade on the ageing Casemiro, while Manuel Ugarte has also largely flopped since joining last summer.

More changes in midfield for Man United?

Given the links with Wharton and Anderson, it will also be interesting to see what happens with Kobbie Mainoo.

The talented young England international is not getting much playing time at the moment, which is pretty damning considering the competition he’s up against.

If the plan really is to bring in Wharton or Anderson in the near future, then it’s hard to imagine Mainoo staying and being part of Amorim’s project.

A recent report from ESPN suggested Mainoo could try again to leave United in January after becoming unsettled during the summer.