Euro giants ready to make loan-to-buy offer for expensive Manchester United misfit

Manuel Ugarte in action for Manchester United against Manchester City (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Atletico Madrid are reportedly ready to make an offer for Manchester United defensive midfielder Manuel Ugarte in January.

The Uruguay international has struggled during his time at Old Trafford so far, and it make sense that his future is now in some doubt.

Considering that Man Utd paid a big fee for Ugarte (potentially rising to over £50m, according to BBC Sport‘s report at the time), they will have expected a lot more from him.

Ugarte also struggled to impress at former club Paris Saint-Germain, so it increasingly seems like this deal was a mistake for the Red Devils.

According to Fichajes, Atletico are now ready to try signing him on an initial loan this winter, with the deal potentially becoming permanent for around €30m.

Manuel Ugarte could be a good fit for Atletico Madrid

Ugarte looks like someone who could be a good fit for the way Diego Simeone gets his teams to play, even if that style has meant he’s struggled for United and PSG.

The 24-year-old has a tough-tackling style and a good work rate, but he lacks that quality with his passing to make an impact at the very highest level.

Atletico are a bit more of a defensive side, however, so there could be a role there for Ugarte.

Fichajes also suggests that interest from Madrid comes amid doubts over Conor Gallagher’s future, with Ugarte potentially a like-for-like replacement for the England international.

Man United to sell Ugarte after shifting other flops?

United could do with continuing to clear out unwanted players after doing well to get a few of them out of the door during the summer.

Marcus Rashford, Antony, Jadon Sancho, Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho all left the club, and it seems Ugarte is another who could make sense as the next to leave.

MUFC fans will be disappointed that this deal didn’t work out, but a departure could be ideal to help push through signings like Adam Wharton or Elliot Anderson (linked by TEAMtalk) as replacements.