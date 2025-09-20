A mural in tribute to former Liverpool player Diogo Jota is seen outside the stadium prior to during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1 match between Liverpool FC and Atletico de Madrid at Anfield on September 17, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate could leave the club when his contract expires in the summer, and they want Marc Guehi to replace him.

The 25-year-old England International was close to joining Liverpool during the summer transfer window, and the Premier League champions are expected to return for him in January or the summer transfer window.

Guehi has been linked with Real Madrid as well.

Marc Guehi on Liverpool radar

Guehi will be out of contract in the summer of 2026, and he could be signed for a reasonable amount of money in the upcoming window. If Crystal Palace do not agree to sell him for a nominal amount of money, he will be available on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Pete O’Rourke said on Football Insider: “It still seems to me that Marc Guehi, would be the favourite to come into Anfield as a new defender, probably on a free transfer next summer rather than January unless Palace really do drop the asking price on the England international.”

Konate set for exit

Konate will also be a free agent in the summer of 2026, and he has not signed an extension with Liverpool yet. Real Madrid has been linked with the French International. It will be interesting to see if he decides to commit his long-term future to the club. Alternatively, he could look to try out a new challenge and move to La Liga.

Guehi could prove to be an excellent alternative. He has shown his quality in the Premier League consistently, and signing a player of his ability on a free transfer would be a wise decision.

The 25-year-old is a reliable defender, and he is extremely good with the ball at his feet. Liverpool prefer to have ball-playing defenders, and the England International would be the perfect fit for their style of football.