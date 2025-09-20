Report: Chelsea plan talks to sign 21-year-old defensive midfielder

Mikel Jauregizar in action for Athletic Bilbao against Barcelona's Fermin Lopez (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly eyeing up a potential transfer move for Athletic Bilbao’s highly-rated young defensive midfield player Mikel Jauregizar.

The 21-year-old has shone in La Liga and will also be playing in the Champions League with Athletic this season, and it seems his rapid rise could soon earn him a big move.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Chelsea are keen on Jauregizar and are planning to hold talks over a possible deal in summer 2026.

Jauregizar looks like he fits the bill for the profile of player Chelsea tend to target, with the Blues well known for recruiting many of the best young players in the world.

Chelsea aim to strengthen midfield depth with Mikel Jauregizar transfer

Chelsea already have a strong midfield pairing in Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez, but there is perhaps room for more options to come in in that position.

Enzo Maresca doesn’t really have much depth behind those two, with Romeo Lavia proving hugely injury prone during his time at Stamford Bridge.

This could mean Jauregizar gets a key role for CFC, with some fans also likely to feel he could be an upgrade on the slightly inconsistent Fernandez.

Chelsea eyeing Mikel Jauregizar and other midfielders

It seems Jauregizar is not the only player like this on Chelsea’s radar right now.

As reported for the Daily Briefing yesterday, there is also confirmed interest in Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga for that role.

Jauregizar could perhaps be cheaper, though, so it makes sense for Chelsea to keep their options open and consider a few different names for that position.

Fichajes’ report also mentions the west Londoners’ interest in Camavinga, as well as in talented young Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton.

Athletic will no doubt hope they can hold on to Jauregizar, just as they did well to keep Nico Williams this summer.