Newcastle Coach Eddie Howe reacts on the sidelines. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are now planning an ambitious move to sign the Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

The midfielder is valued at €80 million, and it will be interesting to see if Newcastle are willing to get the deal done. They have the resources to pay the asking price for him. They have recently sold Alexander Isak for a British transfer fee, and they can certainly afford the French international.

Newcastle could use Eduardo Camavinga

They could use more quality and depth in the middle of the park, and a 22-year-old would be an exceptional acquisition. He is not a guaranteed starter for Xabi Alonso, and a move to the Premier League could be exciting for him. He will want to play every week at this stage of his career.

Newcastle has an ambitious project, and they have quality players like Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali to play alongside the Frenchman.

Meanwhile, the report from Fichajes claims that Manchester United and Chelsea want to sign Camavinga as well. It will be interesting to see if they can win the race for his signature.

Man United and Chelsea need Camavinga

Manchester United have struggled to dominate midfield contests, and signing the Frenchman will add physicality, technical ability and defensive cover to the side. He could help Manchester United improve immensely. They need players of his quality if they want to bounce back.

The 22-year-old is an elite talent with a bright future. He has all the tools to develop into a world-class player. The Blues already have two top-class midfielders in Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo. Camavinga would add a new dimension in the middle of the park for them. All three clubs have the finances to get the deal done, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

The 22-year-old might prefer to join a club, where he will be able to win major trophies.