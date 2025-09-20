(Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing the Real Madrid attacker Endrick in the coming months.

The 19-year-old has struggled for regular game time at the Spanish club, and Endrick needs to move on in search of regular playing time. Sitting on the bench at a big club at this stage of his career would be a huge blow for the youngster.

Chelsea have been linked with the Brazilian as well.

Can Newcastle sign Endrick?

It will be interesting to see if Newcastle are prepared to provide him with the opportunities he needs. Signing the 19-year-old would be a solid long-term investment for the club. As per Fichajes, Newcastle have enquired about the player, and they could move for him in January.

However, Real Madrid might not want to lose a prodigious young talent like him permanently. Perhaps a loan move would be ideal for all parties. It remains to be seen if a new suitor comes forward with a proposal when the transfer window reopens in January. The 19-year-old will add pace, flair and unpredictability to the Newcastle attack.

Newcastle need attacking depth

They need more quality and cutting-edge in the final third, and the Brazilian could be a solid acquisition. He has been regarded as one of the best young talents in world football, and he could develop into a future star with the right guidance.

However, he needs to play regularly and secure valuable first-team experience. Sitting on the bench at Real Madrid this season would be detrimental to his growth as a footballer. The player should look to push for an exit if he does not get regular opportunities between now and the January window.

Newcastle have done well to bring in two quality strikers this summer, and they need to add more depth on the flanks. They have been overly dependent on Anthony Gordon in the wide areas.

The England international will need more support in the attack, and the Brazilian winger would be a solid addition. The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be quite exciting for the player as well. Regular exposure in English football could prove to be invaluable for the Brazilian, and it could accelerate his development. Real Madrid will also feel that sending him out on loan would be ideal, and he can return as a better player next summer.