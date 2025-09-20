Rio Ferdinand on punditry duties (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has attracted a lot of praise for his performance this season.

The 23-year-old Netherlands International has been outstanding for Liverpool, and he has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the league this season. Gravenberch has put on another excellent display for his team in the Merseyside Derby against Everton earlier today.

Rio Ferdinand hails Ryan Gravenberch

The Netherlands International opened the scoring for his team with a well-taken goal early in the first half, and then set up the second goal of the game for Hugo Ekitike with a well-placed pass.

Former Manchester United star and Premier League legend Rio Ferdinand has now shared a post on his social media account, labelling the Liverpool star as ‘some player’.

Gravenberch has been outstanding for Liverpool since joining them from Bayern Munich. However, there has always been chatter about the midfielder adding more goals and creativity to his game. The midfielder has done just that this season. He has added goals to his game, and his creative input has increased as well. It will be interesting to see if he can build on his impressive start to the season.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are monitoring his progress.

Gravenberch has improved

There is no doubt that he has always been a phenomenal talent, but he has not been able to deliver consistent performances at the highest level. Clearly, that has changed over the last 12 months. He is now an indispensable asset for Liverpool, and he could develop into a world-class player with experience and coaching.

Liverpool will be delighted with the way the 23-year-old has performed for them this season. They will only hope that he can improve in the coming months and help them win major trophies.