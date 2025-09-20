Spurs line up move to sign Saudi Pro League star

Thomas Frank applauds the Tottenham fans (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham are preparing a move to seal the transfer of Al Hilal and Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, according to the Daily Briefing.

The former Wolves man could be keen on a move back to Europe in the near future after a spell in the Saudi Pro League.

And it seems Spurs are big admirers of Neves, with Thomas Frank looking to bolster his options in the middle of the park at the next available opportunity.

It remains to be seen, however, if Tottenham can definitely win the race for Neves as he’s also being eyed up by Manchester United and Newcastle United.

The 28-year-old could also be available for as little as €20m, so that’s sure to attract a lot of top clubs who should be able to afford that bargain deal without too much trouble.

Ruben Neves has shone in the Premier League in the past

Neves always looked like a quality performer at Wolves, and in many ways it’s surprising that he never joined a bigger club earlier.

It is well known that the likes of Arsenal and Man United looked at Neves while he was at Molineux, while he also came close to joining Barcelona.

Now it seems Tottenham are one of the main teams to watch in the race for Neves’ signature as he’s likely to leave Al Hilal this winter.

Spurs fans will have high hopes for how things are working out under Frank as their manager, but there’s no doubt he could still do with strengthening in one or two key areas.

A signing like Neves could be ideal to help THFC continue their development and push for a top four place this season.