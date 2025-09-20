Andre Onana in training (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana is currently on loan at Turkish club Trabzonspor.

The 29-year-old was heavily criticised during his time in the Premier League. He cost his team valuable points with error-prone performances, and Manchester United decided to bring in a new goalkeeper and send him out on loan.

Andre Onana has done well

So far, the Cameroon International has been outstanding for his new club. He produced a remarkable performance on his debut and clinched the man of the match award. He has now produced a brilliant assist with a long-range pass against Gaziantep FK.

✨ Asist Andre Onana’dan, gol Paul Onuachu’dan…



🌊 Trabzonspor’un yıldızları, beraberlik golünde sahnede! | #TSvGFK pic.twitter.com/54Upr8XnuI — beIN SPORTS Türkiye (@beINSPORTS_TR) September 20, 2025

There is no doubt that the goalkeeper is enjoying his time away from Manchester United. The Red Devils will be left wondering why he could not perform at this level at Old Trafford.

Onana will look to seal a permanent exit

Meanwhile, they will hope that he can continue performing at a high level so that they can sell him for a reasonable amount of money at the end of the season. The goalkeeper clearly does not have a future at Old Trafford, and Manchester United will look to get rid of him permanently.

The goalkeeper will be determined to prove his quality, and he will look to continue performing impressively for the Turkish side. He will hope to secure a big move at the end of the season, and impressive performances in Turkey will certainly help in that regard.

Onana is still very much at the peak of his career, and there is no reason why he cannot play for a top team if he manages to regain his form and confidence. He has previously shown his quality with a big club like Inter Milan. The move to Manchester United has not worked out for him, but he remains a good player.