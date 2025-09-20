Wayne Rooney in action for Man United (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Manchester United are currently 2-0 up against Chelsea in the Premier League, but they are down to 10 men.

Casemiro has been sent off after receiving his second yellow card late in the first half. The player picked up his first booking of the game in the 17th minute of the game after a silly challenge, and he followed it up with another unnecessary foul, right at the end of the first half.

Casemiro has been sent off

Manchester United had an advantage against Chelsea after the Blues lost Robert Sanchez to a red card five minutes into the match.

The Brazilian has now levelled the playing field for Chelsea, and Manchester United have lost their advantage. It will be interesting to see if they can protect the two-goal lead against the London club. Manchester United have been quite disappointing this season, and they will be desperate for a win. The victory over Chelsea today could lift the spirits around the club.

1 – Casemiro is the first Man Utd player to score and be sent off in the first half of a Premier League match, and the first overall in the competition since Emmanuel Adebayor for Spurs against Arsenal in November 2012. Contrasting. pic.twitter.com/wmWykBzJyf — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 20, 2025

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has now slammed Casemiro for the way he picked up the suspension. Both challenges were unnecessary, and the Brazilian could have easily avoided the red card. He was having an impressive game, and he managed to score as well.

Rooney said on the BBC: “The first one was stupid enough and then the second one’s stupid again, especially for such an experienced player. As a manager, you probably feel he’s got enough experience to stay on the pitch after that first booking.”

Casemiro could cost his team

Having 11 players on the pitch would have given Manchester United a tremendous advantage, and it could have helped them further increase the lead against Chelsea in the second half. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United can grind out the three points with 10 men against Chelsea now.

The Blues will certainly be licking their lips, and it will be interesting to see if they can overturn the deficit in the second half. The sending off will have certainly given them some belief.

