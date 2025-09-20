Graham Potter and David Sullivan (Photo by Richard Pelham, Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

West Ham United manager Graham Potter is reportedly on the brink of losing his job as the club appear to step up talks with Nuno Espirito Santo.

Nuno was recently sacked by Nottingham Forest despite doing a hugely impressive job at the City Ground, and it seems the Hammers are keen to pounce on his availability.

Potter has struggled since taking the West Ham job, proving unable to significantly improve on the level of results and performances the team were showing under his predecessor Julen Lopetegui.

According to latest reports, it now looks like Potter is closer and closer to being sent packing, with Nuno in line to replace him at the London Stadium.

Nuno Espirito Santo spotted near David Sullivan’s Essex mansion

Hammers News claims that Nuno has been pictured near the home of West Ham owner David Sullivan, sparking fresh speculation that talks are advancing.

The Portuguese tactician will no doubt be keen to get back into management as soon as possible, and he could be ideal to lift WHUFC out of their current slump.

Nuno had Forest competing for a place in Europe last season, with the team spending much of the season in the top four before a late dip in form saw them drop out, though they still qualified for the Europa League.

It was only some internal dispute that led to Forest sacking Nuno this season, and it increasingly looks like a big mistake after an unconvincing start by his replacement Ange Postecoglou.

West Ham fans will surely be hoping this can be settled quickly as Nuno looks like a significant upgrade on Potter.