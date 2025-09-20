West Ham breaking news emerges (Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images)

West Ham United are reportedly one of the clubs considering a free transfer swoop for former Tottenham, Real Madrid and Manchester United left-back Sergio Reguilon.

The Hammers are joined by Everton, Sevilla and Real Sociedad in eyeing up Reguilon, who has been without a club since leaving Spurs at the end of his contract in the summer.

The 28-year-old struggled to find his best form during his time at Tottenham, and ended up going out on loan a few times, including to Atletico Madrid and Brentford.

Now a free agent, it seems only a matter of time before someone snaps Reguilon up, and it seems West Ham could be one to watch, according to Fichajes.

Sergio Reguilon transfer could be a good option for West Ham

Even if this is not the kind of signing that will get too many West Ham fans’ pulses racing, it could still prove to be a solid piece of business.

Graham Potter’s side have endured a difficult start to the season and could benefit from strengthening with an experienced player like Reguilon.

The Spaniard might not have been at his best in the last few years, but he’s always shown glimpses of real quality throughout his career.

West Ham can’t afford to be too picky right now, so bringing in Reguilon to at least add some squad depth seems like a decent idea.

Still, it remains to be seen how WHUFC decide to move in the transfer market while Potter’s future as manager remains up in the air.

There is growing speculation that Nuno Espirito Santo could replace Potter as West Ham manager, and that could affect the club’s transfer plans.