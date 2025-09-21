“I don’t want to” – Arsenal star fires warning at Mikel Arteta after 1-1 draw against Man City

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli was on the scoresheet once again, but his late contribution was not enough to secure all three points for Mikel Arteta’s side.

The Brazilian attacker, who came off the bench, shared his thoughts with BBC Match of the Day after the game, admitting that while he was happy to score, the team felt disappointed not to come away with a victory.

Martinelli also mentioned how he is not happy as a substitute and wants to enjoy more playing time.

Speaking after the match, Martinelli admitted that Arsenal had done enough to win but were unlucky in the decisive moments.

“Of course we wanted to win the game,” he said. “I think we created a lot of chances during the game and were just a bit unlucky in certain moments. Happy with the goal but we didn’t want to draw the game, we wanted to win it so let’s keep working to win those ones.”

Gabriel Martinelli changed the game for Arsenal

Despite creating multiple opportunities, Arsenal could not find the killer instinct in front of goal. Martinelli’s strike gave them hope, but it wasn’t enough to swing the result in their favour.

The Brazilian was quick to praise his teammate for the assist.

“I saw Ebs [Eberechi Eze] getting the ball and I tried to make eye contact with him and once the ball was open, I made the movement and it was a great ball from him. I just tried to put it in the back of the net.”

The 23-year-old also discussed the challenge of not always starting matches under Arteta, though he reiterated his full trust in the manager.

“I work for those moments. I leave [selection] for the gaffer, he knows what he does. I just do my best to help this football club. Of course, I don’t want to be on the bench. I want to play 90 minutes every single game but Arteta knows what he does, he’s the gaffer and everyone trusts him. We’re really happy with him.”

Martinelli wants a starting role at the club

While Martinelli’s goal salvaged a point, his words reflect the ambition and standards within the Arsenal camp.

For him and his teammates, draws are not enough, especially in a season where margins at the top of the table are razor-thin.

The Brazilian remains determined to turn his cameos into consistent starts, and if his hunger is matched by the rest of the squad, Arsenal will continue to push hard in their pursuit of silverware.

