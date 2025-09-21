‘They can’t live with him’ – BBC pundit names Man City star tormenting Arsenal

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

The Emirates Stadium was left in shock as Erling Haaland once again demonstrated why he is regarded as one of the most lethal finishers in world football.

Speaking live on BBC Radio 5 Live, former England goalkeeper Rob Green perfectly summed up the moment, describing it as a goal that had “Haaland written all over it.”

Haaland has given Man City a lead in the first half as he continues his brilliant form this season.

Arsenal’s defense was completely opened by Haaland as well as new signing Tijjani Reijnders.

It was a goal that showcased every element of the Norwegian striker’s game. From the initial hold-up play to the clever movement off the ball, Haaland executed the move well.

Rob Green praises Man City star Erling Haaland

Green said:

“This has got Haaland written all over it. The hold up play, the run, the finish. The Emirates is stunned.

“He sprints away from Gabriel and Zubimendi and they can’t live with him. And he has all the time in the world and picks his spot.”

The Emirates crowd, which had been in full voice, fell silent in disbelief. Arsenal had been building momentum, but Haaland’s intervention was a brutal reminder of how quickly it can all change.

Arsenal had no answer to Haaland’s pace

For Arsenal’s backline, the moment was equally sobering. Gabriel, usually so dominant in one-on-one duels, found himself unable to match Haaland’s raw pace and strength.

Zubimendi, tasked with providing additional protection in midfield, was also left behind as the City striker surged forward.

Arsenal need inspiration from somewhere after making an unimpressive start to the match.

The Gunners won 5-1 against Man City at home last season. They would have to show their best performance of the season to come close to that score line.

