Benjamin Sesko speaks out after early substitution in Man United vs Chelsea

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s 2-1 victory over Chelsea at Old Trafford was a much-needed result, but it was also a bittersweet evening for Benjamin Sesko.

The Slovenian striker, handed a start in attack, was substituted at half-time after Casemiro’s red card forced Ruben Amorim to reshuffle his side.

Sesko had actually played a key role in the first half, winning a vital aerial duel against Trevoh Chalobah which led to Bryan Mbeumo’s chance and Robert Sánchez’s sending off.

The attacker has still not scored a goal for the Red Devils since joining the club from RB Leipzig in the summer transfer window.

While the criticism on his output is justified, he was instrumental in the match against Chelsea and created an opening for his teammate which eventually resulted in a red card for Enzo Maresca’s team.

Benjamin Sesko wrote a positive message on Instagram

Despite his early substitution the attacker was in high spirits after the match and posted a message on his Instagram account.

He wrote: “Fighting all together, no fear. Old Trafford buzzing, one mission. Keep going! Come on, Man United.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Benjamin Šeško (@benjaminsesko)

The 22-year-old is still searching for his first goal contribution in the Premier League after six appearances.

His adaptation period has been challenging, with few clear-cut opportunities falling his way.

However, Amorim has continued to back the former RB Leipzig striker, believing his movement and physical presence will eventually pay dividends once he adjusts to the pace and intensity of English football.

Man United need Sesko to contribute more

United fans will take encouragement from Sesko’s positive mindset. His willingness to fight for the badge, even when things aren’t going perfectly, hints at the character Amorim is trying to instill throughout the squad.

They need to be patient with Sesko in terms of his goal scoring return and Amorim should continue to back the player and keep giving him starts since he is finally looking like he is building chemistry with his new teammates.

Even though Sesko did not contribute to a goal directly, club captain Bruno Fernandes praised his contribution and appreciated the impact he made against Chelsea.

Amorim transfer plan under siege as Liverpool join £100m-plus hunt for Man United “key target”