Bruno Fernandes praises two Man United teammates for strong mentality in Chelsea win

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes reserved special praise for two of his teammates after the win against Chelsea on Saturday.

The Red Devils claimed all three points against Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea team at Old Trafford.

Fernandes and Casemiro scored for the Red Devils while Trevoh Chalobah scored for Chelsea to give them some late hope of getting a result but United defended exceptionally well in the second half.

The turning point of the match was the early red card received by Blues goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

In the 5th minute of the match, Sanchez was sent off for bringing down Bryan Mbeumo who was sent clear on goal by a crucial header won by striker Benjamin Sesko.

Man United attackers looked promising vs Chelsea

Both the attacking players combined to create an opportunity for the Red Devils which eventually became the reason behind their win in the end.

Fernandes believes that both Sesko and Mbeumo showed the United mentality in that sequence which forced Sanchez to make a challenge.

“You want to perform, but at the end of the day, what matters is points,” he told BBC Sport.

“We haven’t been getting the points we wanted. At the end of the game, we were very strong in defending our box and putting them in positions of crossing.

“We got the [Chelsea’s] red card because our mentality was starting the game so strong. The players have to run behind whenever Ben goes for the ball and that’s what Bryan did.”

United need more consistency moving forward

The win gives United crucial three points and takes them to 10th position in the Premier League table.

This is the first time under Amorim that United have won back to back games in the league.

They need more consistency in the upcoming fixtures and their win against Chelsea has shown that there are some positives for them moving forward despite their poor run of form recently.

