Enzo Maresca issues concerning injury update on Chelsea star after Man United defeat

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has given an update on Cole Palmer’s injury situation following the forward’s early withdrawal from the match against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The 23-year-old Chelsea star had to leave the pitch early against United after Maresca decided to take the England international off after an early red card taken by goalkeeper Robert Sanchez in the high-profile match on Saturday.

The early moments of the match forced Maresca to make changes and alter his tactics which ultimately worked against the Blues as Ruben Amorim’s United managed to take all three points in the end.

Enzo Maresca provides update on Cole Palmer injury

Speaking after the match, Maresca explained the extent of Palmer’s injury struggles, as reported by Fabrizio Romano:

“It’s a problem for a long time for him, his groin”.

“Cole was not 100% ready but he wanted to play this game… so the effort is huge but after 20 minutes, he decided it was too much”.

The admission will raise concerns among Chelsea supporters, particularly as Palmer has been central to the Blues’ attacking play.

The attacking midfielder is regaining his top form and his recent displays have shown that he is getting back to his best again.

Chelsea need Palmer to be 100% fit soon

Goals against Brentford and Bayern Munich in recent matches have given Chelsea fans hope of seeing Palmer in top form again, although Maresca’s team failed to win the matches Palmer scored in but his form is a positive sign for the manager.

On the other hand, his fitness concerns are not and that is where Maresca has to manage Palmer’s work load carefully.

Palmer’s determination to play through the pain shows both his commitment and the lack of depth available to Maresca in certain attacking positions.

However, medical staff will now be tasked with carefully managing his recovery to avoid aggravating the problem further.

If Palmer is ruled out for a significant spell, it may force Chelsea to rethink their approach in upcoming matches.

Report: Chelsea keen on forward as he announces exit from Premier League club