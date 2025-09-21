Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite continues to attract transfer interest. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Everton have had an encouraging start to the new season, which is made even more impressive consider Jarrad Branthwaite’s absence. The England international has not played due to a hamstring injury, and while David Moyes’ side have coped fine without him, they will be desperate for his return.

Branthwaite has been key for Everton in recent years, and his performances have attracted significant interest from the Premier League’s elite, with the likes of Man United, Chelsea and Tottenham keen on signing him. However, they will almost certainly be given no chance of getting a deal done when the transfer window re-opens.

Everton will not consider Jarrad Branthwaite offers in January

As per Football Insider, Pete O’Rourke has revealed that Everton have no plans to listen to offers for Branthwaite during the January transfer window.

“I’d be very surprised if Everton would even consider letting Branthwaite go right now. Speculation has surrounded his future for the last couple of years and in the summer transfer window, because he’s really impressed for Everton and been in and around the England setup.

“I’m not surprised there is interest from the likes of Man United, Chelsea, Tottenham and even Liverpool were linked with him as well. One of the best pieces of business Everton did over the summer was tying down Branthwaite to a new contract until 2030, it was a huge boost to ward off interest.

“Everton’s stance is that Branthwaite is not for sale, they want to keep him, he’s part of the new project and they don’t want to weaken the squad. I think right now Everton are planning for life with Branthwaite and wouldn’t even consider any offers for the defender in January.”

It is no surprise that Everton view Branthwaite as unsellable, given his importance to Moyes’ side. The Toffees will hope that he remains at the club for many years to come.