Jamie Carragher names hidden advantage Arsenal have over Liverpool in title race

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Jamie Carragher, the former Liverpool and England defender turned pundit, has suggested that while Liverpool may appear to have the strongest starting XI in the Premier League, Arsenal could possess an unseen advantage this season, one that might prove decisive if the title race goes down to the wire.

Both the teams fought for the Premier League title last season and it was Liverpool who came out on last season.

The Gunners finished second for the third season in a row and this time Mikel Arteta and his team will be looking to make that extra mile to end their Premier League title drought.

Under Arne Slot, Liverpool have burst out of the blocks in the 2025–26 Premier League season. After five games, they have recorded five wins.

Arsenal have a better squad than Liverpool?

Arsenal, last season’s runners-up, have strengthened their squad with high-profile signings, and Carragher believes their recruitment has given them a potential advantage.

While Liverpool may field the more impressive starting XI, Arsenal’s overall squad depth, amounting to strength across multiple positions, is what could make the difference as the season progresses.

Carragher said on Sky Sports:

“You think with Wirtz coming in Isak still hasn’t sort of fully established himself that will come. He’s right about Ekitike’s capability. He’s made a brilliant start. But Roy’s just mentioned there about Arsenal’s squad.

“I actually think Liverpool have maybe got the best team, I would say, if you’re picking a best 11. But in terms of squad-wise I think Arsenal’s squad is fantastic and I do think they have a great opportunity this season of winning the title.”

Jamie Carragher may have a point

Carragher might have a fair point about Arsenal’s chances of winning the league this season.

They do have a strong squad, particularly when it comes to the wide positions.

The Merseyside club may have good options when it comes to starters, players like Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo but their bench strength is weak.

On the other hand, the Gunners have players like Ebereche Eze, Leandro Trossard, Bukayo Saka and Noni Madueke.

One thing that the Reds have though and that could matter the most is experience.

