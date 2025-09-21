Leeds dealt blow to hopes of signing Man City star in January

Nico O'Reilly has impressed since breaking into the Man City first team squad. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Leeds are already thinking about possible additions that they can make to Daniel Farke’s squad in the January transfer window, and left-back is an area that could be addressed. Gabriel Gudmundsson, who joined in the summer from Lille, has had a tough start to life in the Premier League, and competition could be brought in mid-season.

And one player that Leeds have on their radar is Nico O’Reilly, who has broken into the Man City first team fold over the course of 2025. The 20-year-old has impressed at left-back in recent months, and with Rayan Ait-Nouri currently injured, he is set for a spell in the starting line-up.

Man City unwilling to let Nico O’Reilly leave in January

Ait-Nouri will take that spot back when he returns, but even when that happens, Man City do not plan to allow O’Reilly to leave, as Pete O’Rourke has told Football Insider.

“I’m sure obviously if Nico O’Reilly became available in the market, it wouldn’t just be Leeds looking at him. He remains highly rated at the Etihad and I think Pep Guardiola still sees him as an important part of his long-term plans. Pep Guardiola won’t be looking to lose any more of his players in January.

“He’ll be looking to keep all of them, especially with City fighting for honours on all fronts, the Premier League, the Champions League and everything else. I don’t think Pep Guardiola will want to weaken his squad and, as I said, O’Reilly, I’m sure there will be a number of clubs interested in him, but I think he still has a big role to play for City this coming season.”

It would be disappointing for Leeds to not have the chance to sign O’Reilly, but equally, it makes a lot of sense for Man City to retain his services.