Andy Robertson celebrates scoring for Liverpool against Atletico Madrid. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Liverpool were very busy during the 2025 summer transfer window, and it could be more of the same in 2026. A number of high-profile exits have been touted at that time, and one of those to depart could be Andy Robertson.

Robertson was strongly linked with a move to Atletico Madrid in the summer, but in the end, he stayed at Anfield. However, the La Liga giants remain interested in the defender, who has nine months remaining on his current contract.

There are many doubts about Robertson’s continuity at Liverpool, especially as he is no longer considered to be the starter at left-back. But at the very least, he will remain at the club until the end of his current deal.

Andy Robertson will not leave Liverpool in January

As per Football Insider, Pete O’Rourke has revealed that Atletico are not planning to sign Robertson when the transfer window re-opens in January, although they could look to reach a pre-contract agreement with the Scotland international.

“Look, I don’t see Atletico Madrid coming back in for Robertson in January. They’ve signed Matteo Ruggeri from Atalanta in the summer. So, they have Javi Galan at left-back as well. So, I don’t imagine they’ll be in the market for Robertson in January.

“But look, if he doesn’t sign a new contract soon, he can speak to interested foreign clubs in January and then possibly leave on a free transfer. But I’m sure Liverpool right now won’t want to lose Robertson as I still feel he’s got a role to play at Anfield.”

It will be interesting to see whether Robertson does leave Liverpool next summer. Milos Kerkez would succeed him as the undisputed left-back if so, although a replacement would still be required – unless it is decided that the returning Kostas Tsimikas would be the Scot’s successor.