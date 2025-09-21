Major claim made on Oliver Glasner and Man United

Crystal Palace Manager Oliver Glasner looks on ahead of a pre-season friendly match. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Former Bundesliga forward and football pundit Jan Aage Fjørtoft has expressed skepticism over recent reports linking Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner with a move to Manchester United.

Despite mounting speculation, Fjørtoft believes that Glasner will remain with Palace for now, preferring to wait for a more appealing offer rather than jumping at the first chance.

Glasner is reportedly one of the candidates on the list of Man United to replace Ruben Amorim if the Red Devils decide to part ways with the Portuguese manager.

Having made a disastrous start to the season which saw them get beaten by Arsenal, Grimsby Town and Manchester City, Amorim is facing an uncertain future at Old Trafford.

Oliver Glasner has highly impressed at Crystal Palace

Glasner took over the reins at Crystal Palace in February 2024. Under his leadership, the Eagles have shown clear signs of improvement, winning the FA Cup and the Community Shield this year by beating Manchester City and Liverpool respectively.

According to Fjørtoft, Glasner is likely to adopt a patient stance. He believes the Austrian coach will wait for an opportunity that not only better meets his criteria, but also justifies leaving Palace.

“Would it not be great if Guehi says that if Glasner is leaving, I am leaving? He can turn it around now”, Fjortoft joked on ESPN FC (47:45).

“But I do not think Glasner will leave for Manchester United.

“He will wait and he will be patient.”

Man United move for Glasner played down by Fjørtoft

Glasner is one of the best managers in England at the moment and interest is expected to increase in his services from the top clubs.

He has taken a club under crisis to major silverware and he continues to keep Palace competitive despite losing key players to bigger clubs every year.

Palace lost Michael Olise to Bayern Munich last summer. This summer, they have lost Eberechi Eze to Arsenal and who knows what the future holds for Marc Guehi, who was strongly linked with a move to Liverpool.

The main architect of Palace’s success is Glasner and he will not be short of offers in the near future.

Journalist reveals why Man United are not planning to sack Ruben Amorim yet