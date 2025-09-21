Journalist rates Barcelona chances of signing Man City superstar in 2026

Erling Haaland has been linked with a move to Barcelona in 2026. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Barcelona want to sign Man City striker Erling Haaland next summer, as they step up plans to replace Robert Lewandowski when he departs – which is expected to happen at the end of this season.

Haaland has been back to his best in the early stages of this season, with nine goals in nine appearances (including the Club World Cup) – he scored netted six goals in two matches for Norway during the international break. He is widely considered to be the best striker in world football, and Barcelona see him as the ideal Lewandowski successor.

Barcelona given slim chance of signing Erling Haaland

However, it is almost certain that Barcelona will not be able to afford him next summer, as Pete O’Rourke (via Football Insider) has revealed.

“No, it’s highly unlikely (that he joins Barcelona). I think he’d be a dream signing for almost any club, Haaland, and Man City are lucky enough to have him. He signed a new long-term contract extension last year to keep him at the Etihad until 2034, so to try and prise Haaland out of Man City would take well in excess of £150m, even more than that.

“City don’t want to lose their star man, we know how important he is to Man City with five goals in four Premier League games so far this season. He is arguably the best striker in Europe, his figures tell you that, so Man City don’t want to lose him.

“Barcelona would love the idea of having Haaland as a long-term replacement for Lewandowski, but their financial issues would make it very, very hard for them. They would have to sell a number of their other players to fund that deal.”

It is no surprise that Man City have no plans to sell Haaland, who is also wanted by Real Madrid. If he stays for years to come, it would be no surprise if they returned to their best after an off-season in 2024-25.