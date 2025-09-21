Kobbie Mainoo faces an uncertain future at Man United. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Kobbie Mainoo is facing an uncertain future at Man United, having fallen down the pecking order under manager Ruben Amorim. He wanted to leave in the summer, but on that occasion, the club did not allow a deal to be done.

Mainoo is expected to pick up few minutes in the coming months, given that he is competing with captain Bruno Fernandes. Because of this, there could be chances of an exit in January, and Newcastle are among the clubs interested in doing a deal with Man United, although that is unlikely to happen.

Man United will not allow Kobbie Mainoo to leave in January

As per Football Insider, Pete O’Rourke has revealed that Man United are planning to keep Mainoo for the remainder of the season, as they believe that his exit would leave Amorim with a lack of options in midfield.

“We reported in the summer window that Newcastle were one of the clubs that were looking at Mainoo. So obviously that interest hasn’t really gone away and they will continue to monitor his situation at Old Trafford.

“United obviously blocked any potential move in the summer window because they felt they needed him as they were a bit short in midfield as it is. I can’t see United being willing to let Mainoo leave again in the January transfer window.”

The situation with Mainoo will be one to watch in the weeks leading up to the January transfer window. He will be keen to play football regularly, but if Fernandes stays fit, he is unlikely to feature too prominently for Man United. And if this happens, it would be no surprise to see him make a renewed effort to leave the club when the opportunity presents itself.