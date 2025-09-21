Ruben Amorim during Man United's victory over Chelsea. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Man United have had a tough start to the new season, although there were given some respite with a victory over Chelsea on Saturday. However, he is still under significant pressure, having struggled for any significant run of positive results since he arrived from Sporting CP last November.

Despite this, Amorim is set to remain in his position for the time being, which has raised eyebrows among supporters, although there are clear reasons for the Man United board’s decision to continue backing him.

Man United cannot afford to sack Ruben Amorim right now

As per Football Insider, Pete O’Rourke has opened up on Man United’s thought-process regarding Amorim, revealing that there are currently no plans for him to be sacked.

“The club went and spent big to get Amorim, and spent big to sack Erik ten Hag, so they want to stick with their man. They don’t want to have to sack him right now, they want to give him time to try and get things right. They backed him in the transfer window with a number of big-money signings as well, so they want to give him time to see if he can improve.

“The other thing you have to look at is that it will cost Man United a lot of money now to sack Amorim. He’s under a long-term contract and United don’t really want to do that having done that in the past, when they’ve been getting rid of managers, it has cost them a lot of money financially. And especially with PSR and FFP, you can’t really go out and afford to sack managers costing you whatever double figures in millions.”

It remains to be seen whether Amorim can turn things around at Man United, but that victory over Chelsea will provide some confidence to him and his squad.