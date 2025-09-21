Strand Larsen reveals who is to blame for Wolves’ poor form

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen has broken his silence on the club’s disappointing start to the Premier League campaign, insisting that the responsibility lies firmly with the players themselves.

The Norwegian forward, who recently committed his future to the club until 2030 despite heavy summer interest from Newcastle United, made his return from injury in the 3-1 defeat to Leeds United.

Coming on at half-time, Larsen was unable to inspire a turnaround, but his post-match comments made headlines for their honesty.

Jorgen Strand Larsen makes honest admission

“It’s bad. As simple as that,” Larsen told the club’s official website. “I think we’re in a really, really tough spot right now and I’m really disappointed in all of us. No-one wants to be in this situation, but we have no one else to blame or nothing else to complain about – only ourselves.”

His words cut through the noise surrounding Wolves’ struggles. While fans and pundits have debated Vitor Pereira’s tactics, recruitment, and the summer departures that weakened the squad, Larsen made it clear that the dressing room must take collective responsibility.

Wolves’ lack of creativity in the final third has been a recurring problem.

Despite the grim mood, Larsen remains optimistic. “Of course it can’t continue like this, but I believe in us,” he said.

“I believe in the players, I believe in the manager and I believe in the club. We showed last season with our six-game winning spell that we have the quality. Right now, we are missing a little bit of flair and fire, but that will come – and it has to come quickly.”

Wolves need positive results before its too late

Wolves’ immediate challenge comes in the Carabao Cup against Everton, a side that edged them earlier this season.

For Pereira’s men, the tie offers a chance to reset, regain confidence, and prove that the squad is still capable of fighting back from adversity.

After five games in the Premier League this season, Wolves are in 20th position with Pereira’s side still without a point all season.

They’ve scored just three league goals this season and conceded twelve goals.

Striker confirms he is happy to leave Wolves