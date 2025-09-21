Conor Gallagher in action for Atletico Madrid against Liverpool. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Tottenham could add to their midfield options in January, and a long-standing target could be the player they seek to sign. Conor Gallagher has been on the club’s radar for some time, and finally, a deal may be done in 2026.

Gallagher has had a mixed start to the new season with Atletico Madrid, having struggled to command a regular starting spot. And if that continues to be the case, he could seek an exit – although that is unlikely to happen before next summer.

Conor Gallagher to stay at Atletico Madrid in January

As per Football Insider, Pete O’Rourke has cast doubt on Tottenham’s chances of signing Gallagher when the transfer window re-opens in January.

“It would be a hard deal to do. It’s no surprise that there were some clubs sniffing around Gallagher in the summer. He’s been in and out of the Atletico Madrid side, not played as many minutes as he would like in La Liga, but he did start in the Champions League against Liverpool.

“That makes it a difficult deal to do in January due to the fee involved and obviously Atletico would need to bring in a replacement for him as well. Thinking about Gallagher himself, would he want to move midway through the season, especially in a World Cup year as well?

“Again, that might be another thing that might have to come into the players thinking he might stay at Atletico Madrid where he is settled. As long as he’s getting the minutes, I’m sure he’ll be happy to stay there.”

The rest of this season is crucial for Gallagher in his efforts to be included in Thomas Tuchel’s squad for the next World Cup, and it would be a risk to change clubs months before the tournament kicks off. In this regard, it makes sense for him to stay at Atletico, which would be bad news for Tottenham.