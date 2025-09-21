‘He’s really clever’ – Wayne Rooney praises Liverpool star for what he did against Everton

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Former Manchester United striker and Match Of The Day pundit Wayne Rooney was full of praise for Liverpool striker Hugo Ekitike.

The French attacker started the match for the Reds ahead of record signing Alexander Isak and proved once again why manager Arne Slot preferred him over the Sweden international attacker.

Ekitike scored his third Premier League goal in the Merseyside derby on Saturday and helped the Reds continue their 100% record this season.

With five wins in five matches this season, the Premier League defending champions are sitting comfortably in the top spot.

Wayne Rooney praised Liverpool striker Hugo Ekitike

Rooney was impressed with Ekitike’s finish in the derby, a crucial goal that ended up being the winner for Arne Slot’s side against Everton.

Speaking on BBC Match of the Day, the former Man United and Everton striker said:

“Ekitike is a good player, he’s really clever here.

“He can see that Mykolenko is deeper, he knows he can stay in behind Michael Keane, he can’t get back, Tarkowski isn’t quick enough, it allows Ekitike to get his shot off and it’s a fantastic finish.”

Arne Slot has some big decisions to make

Ekitike has given Slot no reason to drop him for Isak and that makes the next few weeks more interesting in terms of how the manager will decide his team selection.

The former Eintracht Frankfurt attacker has shown his goal scoring quality as well as his link up play with his teammates has been exceptional.

Although Isak remains the team’s star striker and their marquee signing this summer, he may have to convince the manager for a spot in the starting line up.

It is a headache that Slot would welcome since it makes his team even more stronger than last season.

Report: Liverpool set to compete with Man United for experienced Brazilian ace