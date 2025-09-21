Sources: West Ham and Aston Villa are ready to bring midfielder back to the Premier League

(Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

As the January transfer window looms, the future of Ruben Loftus-Cheek at AC Milan has once again become a subject of serious speculation.

The 29-year-old midfielder, who left Chelsea for Italy in 2023, has largely been a consistent performer in Serie A, but recent developments could pave the way for a Premier League return sooner rather than later, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

The English midfielder has made four league appearances for Milan this season and scored one goal already.

Loftus-Cheek’s situation has shifted following the arrival of Massimiliano Allegri as Milan’s new head coach.

What next for Ruben Loftus-Cheek at Milan?

Under the previous regime, the midfielder was tipped to leave the San Siro, with interest mounting from England. However, Allegri’s arrival has added uncertainty, as his tactical reshuffle could either rejuvenate Loftus-Cheek’s role in the team or reduce him to a rotational option.

The next few months could prove decisive in determining whether he remains in Italy or heads back to England.

West Ham United, Newcastle United, and Aston Villa are all monitoring his situation closely.

West Ham and Villa, in particular, are believed to be weighing up concrete approaches, seeing Loftus-Cheek as an experienced midfielder capable of strengthening their squads in the second half of the season.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are said to be keeping tabs but have not yet firmed up their interest.

Loftus-Cheek is currently tied to Milan until June 2027, but the club intends to review his contract in early 2026. At that stage, they will decide whether to extend his deal or sanction a sale to prevent a financial setback.

West Ham & Aston Villa can offer Premier League return

Yet with Premier League clubs circling, Milan could be forced into making a quicker decision, especially if Loftus-Cheek struggles to secure a guaranteed starting role under Allegri.

For the player himself, a return to the Premier League would not only provide a fresh challenge but also a chance to re-establish himself in England.

At 29, Loftus-Cheek still has several strong years ahead, and his versatility across midfield makes him an attractive option for sides looking to strengthen their depth.

